AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,210 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK traded down $30.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $922.44. 462,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,434. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $847.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.36.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

