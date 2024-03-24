AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 18,031 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Imperial Oil worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 132,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $67.67. 171,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,846. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

