Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes $133,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $157.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

