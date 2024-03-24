Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX
Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.25. 2,230,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.
About Becton, Dickinson and Company
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Becton, Dickinson and Company
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.