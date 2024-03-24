Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.25. 2,230,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.