Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 6,244 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,208,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

