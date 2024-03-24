Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 450 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SDY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,261. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $129.82.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.