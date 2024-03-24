Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.48% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $25,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 378,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,849. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

