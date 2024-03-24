Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 120,304 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,304 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.51. 1,595,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,143. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

