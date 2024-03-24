Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.39% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $34.14. 268,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,957. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.