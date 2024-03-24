Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.15 and a 200-day moving average of $215.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

