Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $840,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after buying an additional 1,929,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.19.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

