Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $623,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $509,000.

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.18.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

