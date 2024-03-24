Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $40.26 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 3.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $40,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.82. 1,673,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,666. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

