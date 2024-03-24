Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $35.54 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 2.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.12% of CDW worth $35,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after purchasing an additional 203,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.
CDW Price Performance
CDW stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.67. 516,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,069. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $256.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
CDW Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
