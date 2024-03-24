Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
