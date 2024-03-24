Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 365,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,075. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

