Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $545.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,893. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $551.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

