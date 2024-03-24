Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,194. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

