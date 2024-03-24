Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 3,562 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.47% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $56.94. 79,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,623. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

