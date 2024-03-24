Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 4.2 %

AY stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,324,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

