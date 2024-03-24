Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $51.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.72. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $202,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,315.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $202,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,663,315.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,130,790.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,439 shares of company stock worth $6,969,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

