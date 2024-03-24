Argus Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $950.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $258.50 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,807,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

