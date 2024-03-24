Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Ardor has a total market cap of $118.26 million and $5.52 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

