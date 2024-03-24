Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.71.

ARCT stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $912.59 million, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,185,813.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 121,526 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

