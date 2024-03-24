Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.64% of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 30,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SAGP opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.82. Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

The Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (SAGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in various global stocks engaged in lobbying activities with the US federal government. SAGP was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

