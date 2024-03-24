Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $528.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $364.88 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $511.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.37.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

