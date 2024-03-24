Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $277,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 342,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $255.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $257.52.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

