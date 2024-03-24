Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $390.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

