Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 579 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average is $340.06. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $259.30 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

