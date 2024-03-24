Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

