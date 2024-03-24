Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 429 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $824.83 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $803.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $739.60.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

