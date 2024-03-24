Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.