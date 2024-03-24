Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $265.99 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00081574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00021924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.