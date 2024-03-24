Anpario’s (ANP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.33) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Anpario Stock Performance
Anpario Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Anpario
In related news, insider Tim Pollock purchased 4,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £9,400 ($11,966.90). Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.
About Anpario
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
