Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Buys £9,400 in Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) insider Tim Pollock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £9,400 ($11,966.90).

Anpario Stock Performance

LON:ANP opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 10.62. Anpario plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.56). The firm has a market cap of £47.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,113.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.66.

Get Anpario alerts:

Anpario Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.20. Anpario’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.33) target price on shares of Anpario in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANP

About Anpario

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.