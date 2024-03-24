Ankr Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.25 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $441.31 million and approximately $18.25 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007563 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00015763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,609.02 or 1.00019530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00150010 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04278741 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $21,980,186.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.