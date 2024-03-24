Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $701.05

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 701.05 ($8.92) and traded as low as GBX 694 ($8.84). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 696 ($8.86), with a volume of 1,939 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 693.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 700.82. The firm has a market cap of £275.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

