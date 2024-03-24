Analyzing Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) & BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ames National pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BancFirst pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Get Ames National alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Ames National has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 12.95% 6.90% 0.50% BancFirst 26.25% 15.58% 1.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ames National and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ames National and BancFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $83.52 million 2.15 $10.82 million $1.21 16.53 BancFirst $809.34 million 3.49 $212.46 million $6.34 13.53

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. BancFirst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ames National and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50

BancFirst has a consensus price target of $85.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Ames National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ames National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BancFirst beats Ames National on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.