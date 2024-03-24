Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Price Target at $74.68

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.59.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.27.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $381,791.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,358.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $286,422.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,643.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock worth $4,591,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

