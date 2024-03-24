Analysts Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target at $14.06

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.24.

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

