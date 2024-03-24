Analysts Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ProFrac

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac Trading Down 2.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 56.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ProFrac by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.