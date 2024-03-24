Analysts Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
NASDAQ ACDC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $14.32.
ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
