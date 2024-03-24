Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $33.30

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of research firms have commented on MODN. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Model N stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,971. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

