Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $75.07

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,992,000 after acquiring an additional 359,962 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Incyte by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $76.04.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

