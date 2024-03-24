Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Price Target at C$64.15

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

EIF opened at C$49.15 on Friday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.2187295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 99.62%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

