Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $137.89

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.89.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1,059.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,973 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

