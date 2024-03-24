Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMPL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.

AMPL opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.73% and a negative net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amplitude by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,397 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amplitude by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 386,413 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

