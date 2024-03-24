Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 424,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 99,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,366,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $791.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

