American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

