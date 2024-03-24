American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stake Trimmed by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Down 0.6 %

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. 310,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

