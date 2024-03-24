American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.92.

AMH opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.00%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

